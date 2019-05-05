Home

Richard Henry Catlett


05/01/1921 - 05/03/2019
Richard Henry Catlett Obituary
Richard was born on May 1, 1921 and passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019.

Richard was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.

Mr. Catlett grew up in Staunton and Richmond graduating from St. Christopher's School in 1939.

He graduated from VMI in 1943 and served in the Army from 1943 to 1945.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, May 9, at St. James's Episcopal Church, 1205 W. Franklin St. Interment is private.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Christopher's School, the VMI Foundation or St. James's Episcopal Church.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on May 5, 2019
