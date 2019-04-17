Home

Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel
3215 Cutshaw Ave
Richmond, VA 23230
(804) 359-4481
Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel
3215 Cutshaw Ave
Richmond, VA 23230
Richard Howard (Ric) Anthony


Richard Howard (Ric) Anthony Obituary
Richard was born on May 2, 1966 and passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019.

Richard was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.

He grew up in Richmond where he graduated from Hermitage High School.

Family and friends will gather for a memorial service to celebrate Ric's life on Friday, April 19 at 11:00a.m. at the Central Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home located at 3215 Cutshaw Avenue in Richmond.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ric's memory may be made to Henrico Humane Society P.O. Box 28014 Richmond, Va. 23228.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on Apr. 17, 2019
