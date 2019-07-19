Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Richard McTernan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard McTernan


09/18/1950 - 07/17/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard McTernan Obituary
Richard was born on September 18, 1950 and passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.

Richard was a resident of Prince George, Virginia at the time of passing.

A memorial service with Marine Corps Funeral Honors will be held at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. The family will receive friends following the service until 6:00 p.m. Condolences to the family may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com JUL 20. 4:00 PM (EDT) Hopewell Chapel 820 W. Broadway Avenue Hopewell, VA, 23860 Visitation following the service JUL 20. 4:30 PM - 6:00 PM (EDT) Hopewell Chapel 820 W. Broadway Avenue Hopewell, VA, 23860 Visitation following the service begins.

In lieu of flowers, please donate in Rich's memory at www.semperfifund.org .
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on July 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.