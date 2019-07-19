|
|
Richard was born on September 18, 1950 and passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.
Richard was a resident of Prince George, Virginia at the time of passing.
A memorial service with Marine Corps Funeral Honors will be held at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. The family will receive friends following the service until 6:00 p.m. Condolences to the family may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com JUL 20. 4:00 PM (EDT) Hopewell Chapel 820 W. Broadway Avenue Hopewell, VA, 23860 Visitation following the service JUL 20. 4:30 PM - 6:00 PM (EDT) Hopewell Chapel 820 W. Broadway Avenue Hopewell, VA, 23860 Visitation following the service begins.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in Rich's memory at www.semperfifund.org .
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on July 19, 2019