Richard passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019.
Richard was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.
Dick graduated from Purdue University in 1952 and The Culinary Institute of America in 1955.
Dick then embarked upon a distinguished food service career by gaining a diversity of experience including the U.S. Army Food Service, Hot Shoppes (Marriott) in Washington D.C. and Wright's Food Service in Richmond, Va.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 28, at Bliley's- Central, 3801 Augusta Ave. A memorial service will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, at Bliley's-Central. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Culinary Institute of America.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on June 26, 2019