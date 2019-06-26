Home

Bliley's Funeral Homes
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA 23230
(804) 355-3800
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bliley's Funeral Homes
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA 23230
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Bliley's Funeral Homes
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA 23230
View Map
Richard Ripp Obituary
Richard passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019.

Richard was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.

Dick graduated from Purdue University in 1952 and The Culinary Institute of America in 1955.

Dick then embarked upon a distinguished food service career by gaining a diversity of experience including the U.S. Army Food Service, Hot Shoppes (Marriott) in Washington D.C. and Wright's Food Service in Richmond, Va.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 28, at Bliley's- Central, 3801 Augusta Ave. A memorial service will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, at Bliley's-Central. Interment will be private. Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Central 3801 Augusta Avenue Richmond VA 23230 Bliley's - Central 3801 Augusta Avenue Richmond VA 23230 The Culinary Institute of America 1946 Campus Drive Hyde Park, New York 12538-1499 Attn: Accounts Receivable/Advancement Gift Processing (845) 905-4275 https://www.ciachef.edu.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Culinary Institute of America.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on June 26, 2019
