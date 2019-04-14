|
Richard was born on November 12, 1962 and passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019.
Richard was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.
He attended Northwestern High School in Hyattsville and moved to Richmond, Virginia in his early 30s.
The family will receive friends 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. Funeral service will be private. The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Apr. 14, 2019