Rita was born on March 17, 1944 and passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019.
She attended St. Joseph Elementary School, Maria Assumpta Academy High School, and studied Nursing at Georgetown University.
Memorials may be given to the Diabetes Association and .
Published in Affinity Funeral Service on Oct. 21, 2019