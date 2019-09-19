Home

Bennett Funeral Homes
11020 W. Broad St.
Glen Allen, VA 23060
(804) 270-6321
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Bennett Funeral Homes
11020 W. Broad St.
Glen Allen, VA 23060
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Bennett Funeral Homes
11020 W. Broad St.
Glen Allen, VA 23060
Robert A. (Bob) Gregory Obituary
Robert passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019.

Bob was a U.S. Air Force Korean War veteran.

His funeral service will be held 12 p.m. Saturday, at the West Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 West Broad Street. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, in honor of Bob, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Deep Run Baptist Church, 10907 Three Chopt Road, Henrico, Va.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Chesterfield Chapel on Sept. 19, 2019
