J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 733-8511
Rosary
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
5:30 PM
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
Robert Arthur Tetreault Obituary
Robert was born on June 20, 1929 and passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.

Robert was a resident of Petersburg, Virginia at the time of passing.

After receiving his discharge from the Army he went to work as a Department of Defense civilian.

A rosary service will be held at 5:30pm on Friday, April 5th, at the Petersburg Chapel of the J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, with visitation following from 6:00pm to 8:00pm. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, April 6, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, with interment to follow at St. Josephs Cemetery. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com APR 5. 5:30 PM Petersburg Chapel 103 S. Adams Street Petersburg, VA, 23803 Rosary begins. APR 5. 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Petersburg Chapel 103 S. Adams Street Petersburg, VA, 23803 Mass of Christian Burial APR 6. 11:00 AM St. Joseph Catholic Church 151 W. Washington Street Petersburg, VA, 23803 Mass of Christian Burial begins.

In-lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Joseph Church Charities, 151 W. Washington St. Petersburg, VA.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on Apr. 4, 2019
