Robert passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019.



He was a graduate of Blackstone High School and also attended Virginia Tech, returning to begin a career with the Norfolk and Southern Railroad, retiring after 36 years as Official Yardmaster.



The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 PM, Tuesday, at the Joseph McMillian Funeral Home, 1826 Cox Rd., Blackstone, VA 23824. Funeral services will be held 11 AM, Wednesday, October 2, 2019 in Crenshaw United Methodist Church, 200 Church St., in Blackstone with burial to follow in Lakeview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Harris Memorial Armory, Inc., P.O. Box 645, Blackstone, VA 23824, in Bobby's memory which he was so fond of.



