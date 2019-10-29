|
|
Robert passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019.
Robert Christopher Groves - Affinity Funeral Service | Richmond VA Funeral Home Robert Christopher Groves Affinity Funeral Service | Richmond VA Funeral Home Robert Christopher Groves Affinity Funeral Homes 2019-10-29T13:02:39-04:00 In Loving Memory Robert Christopher Groves June 2, 1985-October 28, 2019 Robert Christopher Groves passed away Monday, October 28, 2019. Arrangements by Affinity Funeral Service-Richmond Chapel.
Published in Affinity Funeral Service on Oct. 29, 2019