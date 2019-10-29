Home

POWERED BY

Services
Affinity Funeral Service
2720 Enterprise Pkwy
Richmond, VA 23294
(804) 477-3136
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Groves
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Christopher Groves

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert Christopher Groves Obituary
Robert passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019.

Robert Christopher Groves - Affinity Funeral Service | Richmond VA Funeral Home Robert Christopher Groves Affinity Funeral Service | Richmond VA Funeral Home Robert Christopher Groves Affinity Funeral Homes 2019-10-29T13:02:39-04:00 In Loving Memory Robert Christopher Groves June 2, 1985-October 28, 2019 Robert Christopher Groves passed away Monday, October 28, 2019. Arrangements by Affinity Funeral Service-Richmond Chapel.
Published in Affinity Funeral Service on Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now