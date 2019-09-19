|
|
Robert was born on June 7, 1939 and passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019.
Following the Navy he attended university earning an undergraduate degree from Lamar University in Texas and a MS in Geology from Mackey School of Mines, University of Nevada, Reno. While in university, he met and married his wife, Poly Evans Cline.
After high school, he joined the U. S. Navy where he served as radioman in a hurricane reconnaissance squadron flying Super Constellation airplanes through active hurricanes.
Visitation and reception following.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the .
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Sept. 19, 2019