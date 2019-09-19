Home

1939 - 2019
Robert was born on June 7, 1939 and passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019.

Following the Navy he attended university earning an undergraduate degree from Lamar University in Texas and a MS in Geology from Mackey School of Mines, University of Nevada, Reno. While in university, he met and married his wife, Poly Evans Cline.

After high school, he joined the U. S. Navy where he served as radioman in a hurricane reconnaissance squadron flying Super Constellation airplanes through active hurricanes.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Sept. 19, 2019
