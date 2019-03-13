Home

J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated
3050 West Hundred Road
Chester, VA 23831
(804) 748-2500
Robert (Eddie) Cross


07/16/1959 - 03/10/2019
Robert (Eddie) Cross Obituary
Robert was born on July 16, 1959 and passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019.

Robert was a resident of Virginia at the time of passing.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 14 at J.T.Morriss & Son Funeral Home in Chester, 3050 W. Hundred Road. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 15 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that friends and relatives consider making a donation to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on Mar. 13, 2019
