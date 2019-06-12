|
|
Robert passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019.
Robert was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.
He was a fierce competitor, dedicated Patriots and Navy fan and loved cheering on his children and grandchildren in any and all athletic events.
A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, June 24, in the Commons at Westminster Canterbury.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Westminster Canterbury Foundation.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on June 12, 2019