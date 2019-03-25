Home

Robert D. Baker


04/15/1948 - 03/24/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert was born on April 15, 1948 and passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019.

Robert was a resident of Prince George, Virginia at the time of passing.

Bob was a Vietnam Veteran and retiree of 24 years in the US Army.

A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Church of the Sacred Heart, 9300 Community Lane (off rt. 460), S. Prince George, VA 23805 with Father Joseph Goldsmith, celebrant. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, March 29, 2019 at the church.
