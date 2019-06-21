|
Robert passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019.
Robert was a resident of Chesterfield, Virginia at the time of passing.
Robert proudly served his country in the U.S. Army Reserves and the National Guard.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Beulah United Methodist Church, with his service beginning at 11 a.m. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to United Methodist Men of Beulah Church, 6930 Hopkins Road, N. Chesterfield, VA 23234.
Published in Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service on June 21, 2019