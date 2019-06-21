"Richmond, VA" Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service
6500 IRON BRIDGE RD
Richmond, VA 23234
804-275-7828
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Childrey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Dixon Childrey

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert Dixon Childrey Obituary
Robert passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019.

Robert was a resident of Chesterfield, Virginia at the time of passing.

Robert proudly served his country in the U.S. Army Reserves and the National Guard.

The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Beulah United Methodist Church, with his service beginning at 11 a.m. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to United Methodist Men of Beulah Church, 6930 Hopkins Road, N. Chesterfield, VA 23234.
Published in Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service on June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now