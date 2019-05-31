BARNETTE, Robert D.; 64, of Glen Allen, VA went to be with the Lord, Friday, May 31, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Joyce Barnette, and a brother Ronnie Barnette. Robert is survived by his devoted partner, Kathy Harrison; daughter, Amber Allen (Dan); grandchildren, Hayden and Delaney Allen; brothers, Richard (Judy) and Eddie (Betty) Barnette, and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Robert retired from Philip Morris after over 30 years of service. He was a generous and hard-working man who never sat still. He was always putting his skills to use fixing anything he found in need of repair. He could build or fix anything and had a passion for cutting grass. Robert loved his family and enjoyed watching his grandchildren play soccer and football. The family will receive friends from 6 – 8 pm, Tuesday, June 5, 2019 at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, VA 23111. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations to the or as he would say, "Pay it forward" with a random act of kindness in his honor. Published in Monaghan Funeral Home & Cremation Services on May 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary