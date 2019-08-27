Home

Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA 23224
(804) 355-3800
Robert E. Gordon Jr.

Robert E. Gordon Jr. Obituary
Robert passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019.

He served his country faithfully in the US Navy and US Naval Reserves and spent a lifetime providing for his family and leading them by example.

There will be a viewing for Friends and Family at 10 a.m. Thursday morning at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. followed by a Funeral Service at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Virginia Veteran's Cemetery in Amelia, Va. A Viewing for Friends and Family Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Interment Will Follow Virginia Veterans Cemetery 10300 Pridesville Road Amelia VA 23002 s Project P.O. Box 758517 Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517 (855) 448-3997 .

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the s Project.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Aug. 27, 2019
