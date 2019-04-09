Home

Robert E. (Yogi) Smith

Robert E. (Yogi) Smith Obituary
Robert passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019.

Robert was a resident of Mechanicsville, Virginia at the time of passing.

Robert was born in Bluefield, WV and his parents moved to Virginia when he was six months old and later attended Richmond schools.

Together, there wasn't anything they couldn't do and for those that remember the story of the removal of the Skateland building on Route 1 for I-295. The family will receive friends on Thursday April 11, 2019 from 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. at Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee Davis Road, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111 with a service following at 1:30 p.m. Interment will follow in Signal Hill Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Mechanicsville Rescue Squads, 8105 Walnut Grove Road.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on Apr. 9, 2019
