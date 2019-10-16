|
Robert was born on October 2, 1939 and passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019.
KEE, Robert (Bobby) Elliott, 80, passed away on October 14, 2019. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 pm Thursday, October 17 at Affinity Funeral Service Richmond Chapel, 2720 Enterprise Pkwy, Richmond, VA 23294. A funeral service will be held at Noon Friday, October 18 at the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Published in Affinity Funeral Service on Oct. 16, 2019