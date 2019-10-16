Home

Affinity Funeral Service
2720 Enterprise Pkwy
Richmond, VA 23294
(804) 477-3136
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Affinity Funeral Service
2720 Enterprise Pkwy
Richmond, VA 23294
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Affinity Funeral Service
2720 Enterprise Pkwy
Richmond, VA 23294
Interment
Following Services
Greenwood Memorial Gardens
Robert Elliott Kee


Robert Elliott Kee Obituary
Robert was born on October 2, 1939 and passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019.

Published in Affinity Funeral Service on Oct. 16, 2019
