Robert passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019.
Robert was a resident of Virginia at the time of passing.
Robert was immensely proud of his family, his Lord and the time he spent serving in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Intrepid during the Korean War.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, April 15, at the Central Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 3215 Cutshaw Ave., where a Celebration Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 16. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on Apr. 13, 2019