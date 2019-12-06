|
|
Robert was born on August 19, 1939 and passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019.
After graduating from Bishop Bradley High School, Bob proudly served in the Navy as an Aviation Tech, flying missions while aboard the USS WASP from 1957 to 1960.
A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday, December 9, 2019, at St. Bridget's Catholic Church in Richmond, Va.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made online to the SebassFoundation.org or mailed to Sebass Foundation, 4308 Evans Chapel Rd., Baltimore, Md.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Dec. 6, 2019