Robert passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019.
Mr. Gibbs served his country proudly in the U.S Army, 82nd Airborne Division during WWII.
He was active in the Masonic Fraternity for 53 years and was a H.O.D.A.R. of the William Byrd Chapter. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 7 p.m. with a Masonic service at 7 p.m. Friday, August 30, at the Scottish Rite Temple, 4204 Hermitage Road, Richmond, Va. 23227. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Scottish Rite Childhood Language Center, 4202 Hermitage Road, Richmond, Va. 23227 or the Masonic Home of Virginia, 500 Masonic Lane, Richmond, Va. 23223.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Aug. 25, 2019