Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service
6500 IRON BRIDGE RD
Richmond, VA 23234
804-275-7828
Robert H. Oliver Jr.

Robert H. Oliver Jr. Obituary
Robert passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service, 6500 Ironbridge Rd. (Rt. 10) with his memorial service to follow at 2 p.m. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorial contributions may be made to Branch's Baptist Church 3400 Broad Rock Blvd., N. Chesterfield, VA, 23234 or Virginia State Police Alumni, Inc P.O.Box 1328, Midlothian, VA, 23113 http://www.vsp.state.va.us/vspalumni.shtm.
Published in Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service on Nov. 8, 2019
