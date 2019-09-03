|
|
Robert was born on June 5, 1937 and passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019.
He graduated from Dinwiddie High School Class of 1954, honorably served his country in the United States Marines and was also an alumnus of Richard Bland College.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 3110 Greenwood Avenue, Colonial Heights, Va. 23834 with Dr. Joey Anthony and Dr. Andy Brockelman officiating. Entombment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park, Chester. The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Friday, September 6, 2019 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Home, 2033 Boulevard. Visitation at the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on September 6, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Bob to Mount Pleasant Baptist Church or a .
Published in E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights on Sept. 3, 2019