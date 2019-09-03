Home

POWERED BY

Services
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Mount Pleasant Baptist Church
3110 Greenwood Avenue
Colonial Heights, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Glass
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Hutchison (Bob) Glass


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert Hutchison (Bob) Glass Obituary
Robert was born on June 5, 1937 and passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019.

He graduated from Dinwiddie High School Class of 1954, honorably served his country in the United States Marines and was also an alumnus of Richard Bland College.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 3110 Greenwood Avenue, Colonial Heights, Va. 23834 with Dr. Joey Anthony and Dr. Andy Brockelman officiating. Entombment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park, Chester. The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Friday, September 6, 2019 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Home, 2033 Boulevard. Visitation at the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on September 6, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Bob to Mount Pleasant Baptist Church or a .
Published in E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights on Sept. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now