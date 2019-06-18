Home

Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home - Ashland
518 N. WASHINGTON HIGHWAY
Ashland, VA 23005
(804) 798-8207
Robert Fields
Robert Jessie Fields


Robert was born on June 24, 1927 and passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019.

Robert was a resident of Hanover, Virginia at the time of passing.

There will be no repast after the funeral and interment. Public Viewing Thursday, June 20, 2019 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home 518 N. Washingotn Hwy Ashland, VA 23005 Friday, June 21, 2019 12:30 PM St. Luke Baptist Church 19271 Frog Level Road Ruther Glen, VA 22546 Friday, June 21, 2019 Signal Hill Memorial Park 12360 Hanover Courthouse Road Hanover, VA 23069
Published in Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home - Ashland on June 18, 2019
