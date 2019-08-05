Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bennett Funeral Home-Hanover Chapel
8014 Lee Davis Rd
Mechanicsville, VA 23111
(804) 746-8665
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Jewell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Robert Jewell


08/26/1934 - 08/02/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dr. Robert Jewell Obituary
Dr. Jewell was born on August 26, 1934 and passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019.

Jewell graduated from Callao High School in 1952, then earned a bachelor's degree in Agricultural Education from Virginia Polytechnic Institute in 1956, a Master of Educational Administration from the College of William and Mary in 1965, and a Ed.D. in Education from the University of Minnesota in 1974.

He was a devoted family man, dedicated friend, committed educator, U.S. Air Force officer and skilled craftsman.

Jewell's family will accept visitors at Bennett Funeral Home in Mechanicsville Saturday, August 10 from 2-5 p.m. Visitation will take place at Cobham Park Baptist Church in Warsaw, Va., at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 11 followed by a service at 3 p.m. Interment will take place following the service at Melrose Methodist Church in Lottsburg, Va.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Bon Secours Community Hospice House, 1133 Old Bon Air Road, Richmond, VA 23235.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on Aug. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now