|
|
Dr. Jewell was born on August 26, 1934 and passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019.
Jewell graduated from Callao High School in 1952, then earned a bachelor's degree in Agricultural Education from Virginia Polytechnic Institute in 1956, a Master of Educational Administration from the College of William and Mary in 1965, and a Ed.D. in Education from the University of Minnesota in 1974.
He was a devoted family man, dedicated friend, committed educator, U.S. Air Force officer and skilled craftsman.
Jewell's family will accept visitors at Bennett Funeral Home in Mechanicsville Saturday, August 10 from 2-5 p.m. Visitation will take place at Cobham Park Baptist Church in Warsaw, Va., at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 11 followed by a service at 3 p.m. Interment will take place following the service at Melrose Methodist Church in Lottsburg, Va.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Bon Secours Community Hospice House, 1133 Old Bon Air Road, Richmond, VA 23235.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on Aug. 5, 2019