Robert passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019.
Robert was a resident of Glen Allen, Virginia at the time of passing.
Bobby was a graduate of Glen Allen High School, where he wrestled, finishing 8th in the state his junior year.
Bobby enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 2017 and achieved the rank of MM3.
Family will receive friends 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, at the West Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad St., where his service will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday. Interment will follow in Mt. Vernon Memorial Park, 11220 Nuckols Rd.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on July 21, 2019