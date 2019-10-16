"Richmond, VA" Obituaries
Robert Joseph Budnick


11/30/1932 - 10/08/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert Joseph Budnick Obituary
Robert was born on November 30, 1932 and passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019.

Bud attended St. Mary's School in Norwalk, followed by Fairfield College Preparatory School in Fairfield, Connecticut.

Bud served in U.S. Army with the 4 th Signal Group in Heidelberg, Germany.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Alice Ashton Fitzhugh Fund, c/o St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 5486 St. Pauls Church Road, King George, Virginia 22485.
Published in Storke Funeral Home-Bowling Green Chapel on Oct. 16, 2019
