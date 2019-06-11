Home

Robert L. Jackson


04/26/1943 - 06/09/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert L. Jackson Obituary
Mr. Jackson was born on April 26, 1943 and passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019.

Mr. Jackson was a resident of Virginia at the time of passing.

He was a graduate of San Marcus High School and a star athlete.

After graduation, he immediately joined the Army.

Memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment will be held 11 a.m., Friday, June 14, 2019 at Amelia Veterans Cemetery. Public viewing will be held all day on Thursday at the Petersburg Chapel. Masonic Lodge Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Pi Sigma Eta - National Morticians Fraternity Virginia Morticians Association.
Published in Bland & Tucker Funeral Home on June 11, 2019
