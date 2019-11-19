|
Robert was born on January 13, 1927 and passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019.
Our father was a World War ll veteran serving in the United Sates Army.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 2 to 4 pm and 6 to 8 pm at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. where services will be held on Friday at 2 pm with Pastor Gary Olson officiating. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Chesterfield Chapel on Nov. 19, 2019