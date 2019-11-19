Home

Services
Bennett Funeral Home-Hanover Chapel
8014 Lee Davis Rd
Mechanicsville, VA 23111
(804) 746-8665
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bennett Funeral Home-Hanover Chapel
8014 Lee Davis Rd
Mechanicsville, VA 23111
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bennett Funeral Home-Hanover Chapel
8014 Lee Davis Rd
Mechanicsville, VA 23111
Service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Bennett Funeral Home-Hanover Chapel
8014 Lee Davis Rd
Mechanicsville, VA 23111
Robert L. (Stoney) Jackson


1927 - 2019
Robert L. (Stoney) Jackson Obituary
Robert was born on January 13, 1927 and passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019.

Our father was a World War ll veteran serving in the United Sates Army.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 2 to 4 pm and 6 to 8 pm at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. where services will be held on Friday at 2 pm with Pastor Gary Olson officiating. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Chesterfield Chapel on Nov. 19, 2019
