Robert passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019.



Robert was a resident of Blackstone, Virginia at the time of passing.



He was a member and past officer of Bellefonte Grange; a member, secretary/treasurer and caretaker for 42 years of Landowners Hunt Club; was retired from Defense General Supply Center of Richmond after 36 years; and retired from the U S Army National Guard. Bobby was a well-loved and active member of the Blackstone community.



The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m., Sunday, at the Joseph McMillian Funeral Home, 1826 Cox Road (Bus. Hwy. 460), near Blackstone. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home at 11 a.m., Monday, May 6, 2019, with interment with military honors to follow in Lakeview Cemetery, Blackstone.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his honor to Bellefonte Grange, Rocky Hill United Methodist Church or Landowners Hunt Club. Published in Joseph B. McMillian Funeral Home - Blackstone on May 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary