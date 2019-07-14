|
Robert passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019.
Robert was a resident of King William, Virginia at the time of passing.
Robert retired from the United States Navy after 28 years of service.
A memorial service will be conducted on Monday, July 15, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Bennett Funeral Home, Mechanicsville Chapel, 8014 Lee Davis Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. Interment is private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at pancan.org/donate or at 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, Calif.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on July 14, 2019