Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA 23228
(804) 355-3800
Robert Oates Obituary
Robert passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019.

Robert was a resident of Virginia at the time of passing.

The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Staples Mill 8510 Staples Mill Road Richmond VA 23228 Bliley's - Staples Mill 8510 Staples Mill Road Richmond VA 23228 Bon Secours Community Hospice House in Bon Air 1133 Old Bon Air Road Richmond, VA 23235 In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to the Bon Secours Community Hospice House in Bon Air, where he was treated with such compassion.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to the Bon Secours Community Hospice House in Bon Air, where he was treated with such compassion.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on May 10, 2019
