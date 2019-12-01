|
|
Robert was born on May 21, 1945 and passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019.
Bob was a graduate of Christchurch School in Urbanna, Va., the UVA McIntire School of Commerce and the University of Virginia's Law School.
Bob's first year of law school was interrupted by four years in the U.S. Navy serving as an Air Intelligence Officer on P-3 Orions (VP-40) stationed at Moffett Field, Calif., and deployed to Iwakuni and Okinawa, Japan.
Interment will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at 10 a.m. in the Cedar Grove Cemetery in Williamsburg, Va. Family will receive friends on Saturday, December 7, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Bliley Funeral Home, 3801 Augusta Avenue in Richmond, where they invite friends to share stories at 5:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to the MPS Society in Annabelle Bozarth's name would be appreciated.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Dec. 1, 2019