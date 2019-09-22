Home

Robert passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019.

He is survived by his wife, Margot Lee Shultz; children, Pete Shultz (Tracy), Beth Shultz Filmanski (Tyson) and Chris Shultz (Katie); and six grandchildren. Dutch served his country proudly in the U.S. Air Force as a medic during two tours in Vietnam, then in Germany as a medical aide to General David Burchinall.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Friday, September 27, 2019, at St. Bridget Catholic Church, 6006 Three Chopt Road. Mass of Christian Burial Saint Bridget's Catholic Church 6006 Three Chopt Road Richmond VA 23226 Hospice of Virginia 7231 Forest Avenue, suite 100 Richmond, VA US 23226.

In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to Hospice of Virginia.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Sept. 22, 2019
