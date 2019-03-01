Home

E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory
3935 S. Crater Road
Petersburg, VA 23805
(804) 526-3400
Robert Smith


05/28/1926 - 02/28/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert Smith Obituary
Robert was born on May 28, 1926 and passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019.

Robert was a resident of Virginia at the time of passing.

A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Matoaca Baptist Church, 6409 River Road, S. Chesterfield, Virginia 23803. Interment will follow in East Matoaca Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Sunday from 2:00 - 3:00 p.m. at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Matoaca Baptist Church.
Published in E. ALVIN SMALL FUNERAL HOME-PETERSBURG on Mar. 1, 2019
