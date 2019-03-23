Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert (Bennie Ann) Taylor


04/29/1935 - 03/20/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert (Bennie Ann) Taylor Obituary
Robert was born on April 29, 1935 and passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019.

Robert was a resident of Virginia at the time of passing.

She attended Southwestern at Memphis (now Rhodes College) in Memphis, TN.

Bennie's father died in a plane crash during Navy training exercises before Bennie was born.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 PM on Friday, March 29, at J.T. Burial will follow at the Centralia Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Centralia Presbyterian Church, 4625 Centralia Road, Chester, VA 23831.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on Mar. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.