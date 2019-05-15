|
|
Robert passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019.
Robert was a resident of King William, Virginia at the time of passing.
Robbie loved to fish and loved his cat, "Granny Kitty." The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, May 17, 2019. Interment will follow in Gethsemane Church of Christ Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 4217 Park Place Ct., Glen Allen, Va. 23060.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on May 15, 2019