|
|
Robert was born on October 23, 1955 and passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019.
Robert was a resident of Goodlettsville, Tennessee at the time of passing.
The family will receive friends 4pm to 8pm on Friday, June 21, 2019 and 9am until the time of service on Saturday, June 22, 2019. Funeral Services will follow at 11 am on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Austin & Bell Funeral Home with Pastor Mike Brady officiating. Burial will follow in Springhill Cemetery on Dividing Ridge Road, Goodlettsville, TN.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on June 21, 2019