Robert Wayne (Butch) Thomas


05/25/1938 - 07/07/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert Wayne (Butch) Thomas Obituary
Robert was born on May 25, 1938 and passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019.

Robert was a resident of Crawfordsville, Indiana at the time of passing.

Butch was born on May 25, 1938 at Georgetown, IL, the son of Herman Thomas and Frances (Harrier) Thomas and graduated from Hillsboro High School.

Visitation will be Thursday July 11th at Shoemaker Funeral Home, 202 Bratton Rd., Waynetown, IN. from 10am until the funeral service at 12 noon. the funeral will be officiated by Pastor Steve Wever and burial will follow in the Waynetown Masonic Cemetery.

Those who wish may make memorial donations to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN.
Published in Shoemaker Funeral Home on July 9, 2019
