Robert was born on September 8, 1997 and passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019.
Robert was a resident of Bumpass, Virginia at the time of passing.
Will was a 2015 graduate of Patrick Henry High School and was in his senior year at VCU.
The family will receive friends on Thursday May 23, 2015 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Bennett Funeral Home West Chapel, 11020 West Broad Street, Glen Allen, VA. A funeral service will be held on Friday at 10:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home with interment at Westhampton Memorial Park.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on May 22, 2019