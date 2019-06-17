|
Roberta was born on January 1, 1931 and passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019.
Roberta was a resident of Greenbrier, Tennessee at the time of passing.
Funeral services will be conducted at 3:30pm on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at the Bethlehem Baptist Church with Bro. Bob Carroll officiating. Burial will follow in the Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be on Monday from 4:00 - 8:00pm and Tuesday from 2:30 until the hour of service at 3:30pm.
The family request that any donations be made to the Bethlehem Baptist Church.
