|
|
Rodger was born on January 10, 1940 and passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
Rodger was a resident of Chesterfield, Virginia at the time of passing.
Rodger was a United States Navy veteran, retired from Honeywell and was a volunteer with the Ettrick-Matoaca Rescue Squad.
A memorial service will be held, 4:30 p.m., Sunday, April 28, 2019 at J. T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home of Chester, VA. Interment will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 1622 E. Parham Rd. Richmond, VA 23228.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on Apr. 24, 2019