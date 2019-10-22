|
|
Roger was born on September 3, 1935 and passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019.
Mr. Hayward served his country for 20 years in the United States Army and retired from the United States Postal Service after 20 years as a mail carrier.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834 with Pastor Leroy Green officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home an hour prior to the service, beginning at 1p.m. Visitation at the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM on October 25, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ASPCA, PO Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090.
Published in E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights on Oct. 22, 2019