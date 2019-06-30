|
Roger passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019.
Roger was a resident of Virginia at the time of passing.
Roger was a Construction Supervisor at Virginia Power for 32 yrs, retiring in 1994 and served in the Army from 1959 to 1962.
The family will receive friends from 5:30 to 7pm on Monday July 1, 2019 at Victory Tabernacle Church of God, 11700 Genito Rd., Midlothian , Va. 23112, where services will follow at 7:00pm. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please bring a card with a memory written of Roger for the family.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on June 30, 2019