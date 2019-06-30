Home

Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel
3215 Cutshaw Ave
Richmond, VA 23230
(804) 359-4481
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Victory Tabernacle Church of God
11700 Genito Rd.
Midlothian , VA
Service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
7:00 PM
Victory Tabernacle Church of God
11700 Genito Rd.
Midlothian , VA
Roger Lee Lane

Roger Lee Lane Obituary
Roger passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019.

Roger was a resident of Virginia at the time of passing.

Roger was a Construction Supervisor at Virginia Power for 32 yrs, retiring in 1994 and served in the Army from 1959 to 1962.

The family will receive friends from 5:30 to 7pm on Monday July 1, 2019 at Victory Tabernacle Church of God, 11700 Genito Rd., Midlothian , Va. 23112, where services will follow at 7:00pm. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please bring a card with a memory written of Roger for the family.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on June 30, 2019
