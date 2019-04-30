Home

Roland Earl Scott Obituary
Roland passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019.

Roland was a resident of Chesterfield, Virginia at the time of passing.

Earl also served in the United States Navy, was a Mason for 65 years and a longtime member of Bon Air United Methodist Church.

Earl's family would like to thank the Masonic home for all their love, care and compassion. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Bennett Funeral Home Mechanicsville Chapel, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. A memorial service will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Masonic Home of Virginia, 500 Masonic Lane, Richmond, Va. 23223.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on Apr. 30, 2019
