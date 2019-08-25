|
|
Ronald passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019.
Gary served as a Staff Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force and retired from Philip Morris USA.
The family will receive friends 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a funeral ceremony will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 28. Interment to follow in Dale Memorial Mausoleum. The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Dale Memorial Park Mausoleum 10201 Newbys Bridge Road Chesterfield VA 23832 Wounded Warrier Project woundedwarriorproject.org.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the s Project, .
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Aug. 25, 2019