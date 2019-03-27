|
Ronald was born on July 7, 1952 and passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019.
Ronald was a resident of White House, Tennessee at the time of passing.
He worked as a policeman for Cheatham County before his retirement and was a member of Goodlettsville Masonic Lodge. Funeral service is scheduled for Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 12:30 in the chapel of Austin & Bell Funeral Home in White House with Bro. Jason Bell officiating. Interment will follow in White House Memorial Gardens with military honors and with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Visitation is planned for Friday, March 29, 2019 5-9pm and Saturday, March 30, 2019 10am until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on Mar. 27, 2019