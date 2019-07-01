|
|
Ronald was born on August 22, 1945 and passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019.
Ronald was a resident of Lawrenceville, Virginia at the time of passing.
A funeral service will be conducted Tuesday, July 2nd, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. at Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home with interment in the Johnson Family Cemetery ,Brodnax. The family will receive friends Monday, July 1, 2019, from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Mecklenburg County Cancer Association, P.O. Box 311 , Chase City, VA 23924.
Published in Crowder-Hite-Crews on July 1, 2019