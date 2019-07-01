Home

POWERED BY

Services
Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home
1504 North Mecklenburg Avenue
South Hill, VA 23950
(434) 447-7171
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Lee Johnson


08/22/1945 - 06/29/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ronald Lee Johnson Obituary
Ronald was born on August 22, 1945 and passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019.

Ronald was a resident of Lawrenceville, Virginia at the time of passing.

A funeral service will be conducted Tuesday, July 2nd, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. at Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home with interment in the Johnson Family Cemetery ,Brodnax. The family will receive friends Monday, July 1, 2019, from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home. 1st Place in Reader's Choice for Funeral Service (14 years running).

Memorial contributions may be made to the Mecklenburg County Cancer Association, P.O. Box 311 , Chase City, VA 23924.
Published in Crowder-Hite-Crews on July 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home
Download Now